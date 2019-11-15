State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

DIN stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.39. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

