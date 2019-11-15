State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,520 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Zumiez worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $5,412,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,993,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $10,439,390. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

ZUMZ stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

