State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 8,622 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of CEVA worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $66,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CEVA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

CEVA stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.25 million, a PE ratio of 249.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 8.46. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $33.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

