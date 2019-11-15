State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,229,000 after purchasing an additional 175,440 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $23,382,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 992,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,687,000 after buying an additional 40,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 894,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,340,000 after buying an additional 421,712 shares during the last quarter.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $30.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $841.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

