State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.19% of Camtek worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Camtek by 2,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 178,044 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 177,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Camtek by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 105,365 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Camtek by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. Camtek LTD. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $369.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek LTD. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

