Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Wedbush

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STML. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:STML opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. Stemline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 511,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after buying an additional 449,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after buying an additional 237,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

