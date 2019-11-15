Stephen H. Kay Sells 22,000 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $2,942,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,572,094.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,353,006. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,963.75 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.37. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

