Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 46.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth $1,528,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 23,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,830,000 after purchasing an additional 303,271 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Stericycle by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

