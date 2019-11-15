Sterling Consolidated (OTCMKTS:STCC) Trading 38% Higher

Sterling Consolidated Corp (OTCMKTS:STCC)’s stock price traded up 38% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Sterling Consolidated (OTCMKTS:STCC)

Sterling Consolidated Corp., through its subsidiary, Sterling Seal and Supply Inc, distributes and sells O-rings and other rubber products worldwide. The company provides O-rings, rubber seals, oil seals, custom molded rubber parts, custom Teflon parts, Teflon rods, O-ring cords, bonded seals, O-ring kits, and stuffing box sealant products for use in automotive, pump, transmission, oil and energy, machinery, and packaging industries.

