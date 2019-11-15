Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRBR. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $19.26 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

