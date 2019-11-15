Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,741 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,005% compared to the average daily volume of 248 put options.

In other Lennox International news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $257,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,330.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total transaction of $128,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,829.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,131. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.42.

NYSE:LII opened at $254.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.43 and a 200-day moving average of $260.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $203.63 and a 52 week high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. Lennox International’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

