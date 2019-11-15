StrongHands Reaches Market Cap of $734,459.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $734,459.00 and $410.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,551,152,560 coins and its circulating supply is 16,137,958,206 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24, BiteBTC, Coindeal and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

