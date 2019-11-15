Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,944 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

SMFG stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

