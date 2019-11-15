Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,609 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,171,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 558.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 154,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 131,107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SC. UBS Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Santander lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

