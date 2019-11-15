Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNRO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Monro by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 65.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 172,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 68,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $408,475.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $941,046. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.03. Monro Inc has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.98.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

