Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

NYSE:ALK opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

In other news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $269,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,804 shares of company stock valued at $748,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.