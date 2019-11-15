Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $1,506.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,312.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,221.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.40. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $767.15 and a 1-year high of $1,509.98.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 31.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. B. Riley raised their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 price target (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,339.60.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total transaction of $854,899.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,271.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total value of $831,021.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

