Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMLP. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price objective on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.30 million, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.66. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.66%. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,916.67%.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.