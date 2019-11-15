SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) CFO Scott E. Huckins Purchases 29,000 Shares

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) CFO Scott E. Huckins purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $71,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of STKL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 508,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. SunOpta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on shares of SunOpta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in SunOpta by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 8,425,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,708 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 76.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 16.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

