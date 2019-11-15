Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.67. 60,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 312,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $4,688,050.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,132,393 shares of company stock valued at $81,216,229 and have sold 72,322 shares valued at $1,205,124. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

