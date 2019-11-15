SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.

BRBR stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

