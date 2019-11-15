SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBY traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.32. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

