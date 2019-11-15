Swift Media (ASX:SW1) Trading Down 7.1%

Swift Media Ltd (ASX:SW1)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 180,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.18.

Get Swift Media alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Doropoulos 2,128,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st.

Swift Media Company Profile (ASX:SW1)

Swift Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment solutions for the resource, hotel, government, lifestyle village, and aged care sectors worldwide. The company's connectivity and content delivery platform allows guests to watch, play, connect, and interact, as well as enables accommodation providers to generate additional revenue and receive meaningful data insights to retain existing and drive new business.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Swift Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swift Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.