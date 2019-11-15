Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,940,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $66,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 101,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura set a $43.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 72,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,987. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

