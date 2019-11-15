Synlogic Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Synlogic in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.77) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.81). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 14.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 113,665 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

