Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Down 46.2% in October

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.82. 16,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,531. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

