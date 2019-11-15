Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 86.92%.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 24,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at $124,146.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

