Systematic Financial Management LP Has $566,000 Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 773,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EnPro Industries by 73.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in EnPro Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at about $4,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NPO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,095. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.18). EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

