Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,510 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 131.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth $141,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $907.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 182,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $1,725,929.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,014 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,532.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathleen D. Hood sold 17,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $166,406.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,883.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,662 shares of company stock worth $3,793,883 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACCO has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

