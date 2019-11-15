Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 5,610 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $50,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $51.48 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $796,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,208,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,612,600 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 target price on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.87.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

