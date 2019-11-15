Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 64,840 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,840 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,384,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,084,000 after buying an additional 4,022,079 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,668,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,595 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,526,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,640,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. 59,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,834. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.54. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

