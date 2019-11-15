Systematic Financial Management LP Takes Position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 74.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 81.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,202,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 538,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth $4,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.