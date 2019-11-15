TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.36. TAG Oil shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 9,786 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TAG Oil Ltd will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TAG Oil Company Profile (TSE:TAO)

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

