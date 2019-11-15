TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.04.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.79. 110,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,514. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day moving average is $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.