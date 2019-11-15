Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TPR. Oppenheimer downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

TPR stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,869 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Tapestry by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

