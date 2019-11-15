TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,015 ($26.33) price target on the stock.

Shares of TBCG traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,330 ($17.38). The stock had a trading volume of 26,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,267.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,433.12. TBC Bank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,124 ($14.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,732 ($22.63).

In other TBC Bank Group news, insider Giorgi Shagidze sold 15,000 shares of TBC Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,251 ($16.35), for a total transaction of £187,650 ($245,197.96).

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

