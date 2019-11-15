TD Securities Boosts IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$7.00

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IBG. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

TSE:IBG traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.85. 115,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,087. IBI Group has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 million and a PE ratio of 12.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.34.

In other news, Director Dale Elson Richmond bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$55,432.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$245,180. Also, insider IBI Group Management Partnership bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 447,846 shares in the company, valued at C$2,315,363.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,900 shares of company stock worth $138,518.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

