TD Securities Boosts Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target to C$11.00

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on Y. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Yellow Pages stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,237. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$9.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $260.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$106.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yellow Pages will post 1.3899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

