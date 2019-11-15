TD Securities Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$38.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC upgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$17.95 and a 52-week high of C$32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.39 million and a P/E ratio of 59.72.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

