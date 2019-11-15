Teekay Lng Partners’ (TGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

TGP stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,410. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 2,014.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,094,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,219 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter worth $2,320,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 96,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

