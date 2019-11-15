Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Update

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie raised shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 62.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,354,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,155,000 after buying an additional 7,032,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the second quarter valued at about $7,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 88.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 450,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 105.7% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 772,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 396,920 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 1,664,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,749. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Telefonica has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

