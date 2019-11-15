TENA One Day Volume Tops $20,429.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. One TENA token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded down 7% against the US dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $272,570.00 and $20,429.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00239304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.01455921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00035726 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00142009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,253 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.