TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $403.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $51.24.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

