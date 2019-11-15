Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 77.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258,475 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,591,263.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

TER stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $67.08. 111,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,388. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

