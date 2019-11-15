Terrace Energy (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Trading Down 7.3%

Terrace Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:TCRRF)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 50,226 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 268% from the average session volume of 13,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Terrace Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCRRF)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

