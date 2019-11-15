Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cfra

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.08. 22,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,673. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $402,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 11,510 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $952,337.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,166 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

