Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Up 34.2% in October

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the September 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,318. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $66.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

