Texas Permanent School Fund Has $274,000 Holdings in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Franklin Financial Network worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 137.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 407.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 7.6% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 569,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSB opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Network’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on FSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $60,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

