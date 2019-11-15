Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of TechTarget worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TechTarget by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,047,493.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 472,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,815,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,709 shares of company stock worth $1,824,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

