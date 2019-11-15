Thar Token (THAR) Market Cap Achieves $28,394.00

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Thar Token has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Thar Token has a total market cap of $28,394.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005605 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000558 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

